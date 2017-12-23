Without the original CD's...
Piracy would be the only thing you could do... And that's very risky.
Well the way I would do this is
Clone the original PC's drive to the new PC's drive then do a Repair install of the OS by following Method 2 here
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/978788
Of course to do this you'll need a Genuine Windows XP Install Disc as apposed to a System Makers Recovery Disc but it will allow you to use the existing programs.
Though to be perfectly honest depending on what type of License that came with them originally it may very well be breaching the End User License Agreement with the software providers and you could end up being taken through the courts as a Pirate.
Not a problem if the software was licensed to the user but a major problem if it was tied to the Original Hardware it was installed on which all M$ OEM Product is. Without the Original Install Cd's it's impossible to say so I would suggest supplying new software at the customers expense.
It's much cheaper for both of you than to be accused of Pirating the M$ Software along with the problems that arise from there after that happens.
Col
Where to get (Old) Programs to download?
1) Microsoft Money 2005
2) Microsoft Plus! Photo Story 2 LE
3) Microsoft Works 8
4) Quicken 2005
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.