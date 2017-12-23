Search

Software

Question

Gravatar
Locked

Where to get (Old) Programs to download?

By inventor96 ·
I'm trying to move programs, files, etc. from one PC Desktop to another (both are XP Home, SP3) for one of my clients, and I've only got a few programs left to try to install on the new PC. Since the old(er) PC has programs that are either discontinued or there's a major update out, I'm having a hard time trying to find these versions of the programs. If someone could tell me where to get these, or if you know of a way to "copy" the program, it's relative file(s) and registry entries over, that would be much appreciated! I have the keys for the programs that need one, so I would just need the software/program itself.
1) Microsoft Money 2005
2) Microsoft Plus! Photo Story 2 LE
3) Microsoft Works 8
4) Quicken 2005

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

3 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

Without the original CD's...

by Slayer_ In reply to Where to get (Old) Progra ...

Piracy would be the only thing you could do... And that's very risky.

gravatar
Collapse -

Well the way I would do this is

by OH Smeg In reply to Where to get (Old) Progra ...

Clone the original PC's drive to the new PC's drive then do a Repair install of the OS by following Method 2 here

http://support.microsoft.com/kb/978788

Of course to do this you'll need a Genuine Windows XP Install Disc as apposed to a System Makers Recovery Disc but it will allow you to use the existing programs.

Though to be perfectly honest depending on what type of License that came with them originally it may very well be breaching the End User License Agreement with the software providers and you could end up being taken through the courts as a Pirate.

Not a problem if the software was licensed to the user but a major problem if it was tied to the Original Hardware it was installed on which all M$ OEM Product is. Without the Original Install Cd's it's impossible to say so I would suggest supplying new software at the customers expense.

It's much cheaper for both of you than to be accused of Pirating the M$ Software along with the problems that arise from there after that happens.

Col

gravatar
Collapse -

software

by kvnmac8 In reply to Where to get (Old) Progra ...

try ebay you should be able to get all that stuff cheap.

Back to Software Forum
3 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums