this is my personal favorite
Avast free home edition http://download.cnet.com/Avast-Free-Antivirus/3000-2239_4-10019223.html?part=dl-85737&subj=dl&tag=button . There are others out there as well like AVG free and Bitdefender that works just as well.
While I'm not a great lover of Microsoft Products
Microsoft Security Essentials is available free here and works supposedly the best with any Windows Product. After all they make Windows so they should know how to incorporate a AV product into Windows better than anyone else.
http://windows.microsoft .com/en-AU/windows/products/security-essentials
Just remember to remove the space from between microsoft and the .com for a working link.
Col
Micosoft Security Essentials
I??ve worked with Microsoft Security Essentials for over a year and have had a problem with viruses in only one ocassion and was easily solved. I've seen plenty of PCs with this software installed with great results.
MSE
Go with Microsoft Security Essentials, have installed it on a lot of client computers over the past two years and had no complaints.
MSE here too
I agree, Microsoft Security Essentials is the best free one that actually works
Best Free Anti Virus/Anti malware
I'm with you guys. Microsoft Security Essentials has been first class over the last year.
So long as your copy of Windows is genuine, it is free to download and use.
Free Comodo Firewall
The best! Tried them all and prefer Comodo to any of the others.
Onboard with the rest
MSE is the better free AV client out there. Personally I like SDA 2012 because of the user interface but that is a paid AV client.
MSE provides live up front protection along with real time updates. For it being free you can't go wrong. Other free clients worth mentioning are AVG, Avast, MalwareBytes, Avira, Sophia
Which is the best free anti-virus program available online?
I bought a new system with windows 7 recently. I cannot afford to buy a new anti-virus program at this moment. Until buy a legtimate software, i would like to install a free anti -virus program to protect my computer from threats.. So any suggestions and from where to download it?
