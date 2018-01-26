Search

Malware

Question

Gravatar
Locked

Which is the best free anti-virus program available online?

By sultanbuy ·
Hi all,

I bought a new system with windows 7 recently. I cannot afford to buy a new anti-virus program at this moment. Until buy a legtimate software, i would like to install a free anti -virus program to protect my computer from threats.. So any suggestions and from where to download it?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

10 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

this is my personal favorite

by PurpleSkys In reply to Which is the best free an ...

Avast free home edition http://download.cnet.com/Avast-Free-Antivirus/3000-2239_4-10019223.html?part=dl-85737&subj=dl&tag=button . There are others out there as well like AVG free and Bitdefender that works just as well.

gravatar
Collapse -

While I'm not a great lover of Microsoft Products

by OH Smeg In reply to Which is the best free an ...

Microsoft Security Essentials is available free here and works supposedly the best with any Windows Product. After all they make Windows so they should know how to incorporate a AV product into Windows better than anyone else.

http://windows.microsoft .com/en-AU/windows/products/security-essentials

Just remember to remove the space from between microsoft and the .com for a working link.

Col

gravatar
Collapse -

Micosoft Security Essentials

by oramirez02 In reply to Which is the best free an ...

I??ve worked with Microsoft Security Essentials for over a year and have had a problem with viruses in only one ocassion and was easily solved. I've seen plenty of PCs with this software installed with great results.

gravatar
Collapse -

MSE

by Ger64 In reply to Which is the best free an ...

Go with Microsoft Security Essentials, have installed it on a lot of client computers over the past two years and had no complaints.

gravatar
Collapse -

MSE here too

by JPElectron In reply to Which is the best free an ...

I agree, Microsoft Security Essentials is the best free one that actually works

gravatar
Collapse -

Best Free Anti Virus/Anti malware

by DaGordofather In reply to Which is the best free an ...

I'm with you guys. Microsoft Security Essentials has been first class over the last year.
So long as your copy of Windows is genuine, it is free to download and use.

gravatar
Collapse -

Best FREE AV/Firewall

by BillGates_z In reply to Which is the best free an ...

Comodo Security Suite

gravatar
Collapse -

Free Comodo Firewall

by DaGordofather In reply to Which is the best free an ...

The best! Tried them all and prefer Comodo to any of the others.

gravatar
Collapse -

Onboard with the rest

by jacoberdei In reply to Which is the best free an ...

MSE is the better free AV client out there. Personally I like SDA 2012 because of the user interface but that is a paid AV client.

MSE provides live up front protection along with real time updates. For it being free you can't go wrong. Other free clients worth mentioning are AVG, Avast, MalwareBytes, Avira, Sophia

gravatar
Collapse -

Agree with MSE

by bethjanick In reply to Which is the best free an ...

Using Microsoft Security Essentials & agreed with MSE.

Back to Malware Forum
10 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums