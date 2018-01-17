Which PC to buy - linux or macintosh?

From what I have seen, every graphics shop has a Mac or two. This must be for a valid reason.
The Mac OS X, which is based on Unix anyway, seems to have heaps of new features:
http://www.apple.com/macosx/newfeatures/over200.html
On the other hand, the Linux world has also a lot to offer in terms of free graphics sofware, like GIMP, the GNU Image Manipulation Program at http://www.gimp.org/
When you look at actual hardware, you may want to check that graphics card has at least 128MB of RAM. It is also important that it can support two CRT monitors side by side. That is something people manipulating images and tailoring websites want.
Our entire Graphics department uses Macintosh Hardware, and Adobe Software. My cousin-in-law is a journalist that designs layouts for magazines, and she uses Macintosh Hardware and Software.
If you are adventurous and thrifty, then look at Linux more closely, but if money is no object and you need support NOW or sooner then get the Mac.
There is a Free magazine called TUX for linux Newbies. It is published on Linux software. It looks great. Inkscape for Linux is awesome and free. So is Gimp.
http://www.tuxmagazine.com/
http://www.inkscape.org/
http://www.gimp.org/
Job Cacka
One thing I forgot to mention. It is more difficult to outfit a machine with Linux (Not impossible for a new user). Make sure you buy quality hardware that is Linux compatible.
Check here:
http://www.linux.org/docs/beginner/platforms.html
and here:
http://leenooks.com/1
if you can afford it:
mac
Power Mac G5
a used Power Mac g4 might do it
you need to do homework on each app.
look up 'minimum' and 'recommended' minimum system requirements for each application...
otherwise Windows
For Graphics you need a MAC, no question about it.
A bit pricy but well worth it.
DTP operators, Web designers, Photographers are alot more comfortable with MACS.
Otherwise, just stick with Windows and jack up your Hardware, Intel HT Dual Core processor on the new INTEL 945 series Motherboards with a GIG of RAM, cant go wrong!!!
Which PC to buy - linux or macintosh?
