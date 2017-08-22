General discussion
Which school for IT Degree in NJ?
I am trying to decide what college I should transfer to next fall to get my Bachelors in Information Technology. I'm currently attending a County College/Community College so I will be graduating here with an Associates Degree.
I would like to try and stay in NJ. The two schools I picked out was Rutgers and NJIT. Are there others I should check out? Which one do you recommend? Does the school name matter after I graduate and start looking for a job?
What are some other tips you have for something trying to get their degree in IT and step into the IT world?
