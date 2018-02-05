Search

By Sprocket
On a Server 2003 domain, how can i find who the logged on user is from their PCs IP Address or PC Name?

Is there any freeware etc.

by Toivo Talikka In reply to Who is it

Go to Administrative Tools - DNS - {server name} - Forward Lookup Zones and click {domain name}.local to expand it and you will see the PC name and its IP address.

Go to Administrative Tools - File Server Management - Sessions (local) and you will see the username and the IP address of the computer the user is logged on at.

Not pretty, but hopefully this helps for starters.

by Sprocket

i dont see no File Server Management

by Toivo Talikka In reply to Who is it

Are you a member of the Administrators or Domain Admins group in your domain?

How about Start - Administrative Tools - File Server -> Manage This File Server - File Server Management - Sessions (local)?

by Sprocket

on our server, its under Manager Server, not file server. and it shows computer name against user name. Anyway, exactly what i need. cheers

by Sprocket

This question was closed by the author

