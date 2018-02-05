Go to Administrative Tools - DNS - {server name} - Forward Lookup Zones and click {domain name}.local to expand it and you will see the PC name and its IP address.
Go to Administrative Tools - File Server Management - Sessions (local) and you will see the username and the IP address of the computer the user is logged on at.
Not pretty, but hopefully this helps for starters.
Are you a member of the Administrators or Domain Admins group in your domain?
How about Start - Administrative Tools - File Server -> Manage This File Server - File Server Management - Sessions (local)?
on our server, its under Manager Server, not file server. and it shows computer name against user name. Anyway, exactly what i need. cheers
Who is it
Is there any freeware etc.
