What about Walt?
by RexWorld
Hey how come Walt Mossberg (Wall Street Journal)isn't on your list? Or Steven Levy from Newsweek?
Not sure about favourite, but for good
Jesse Liberty, Charles Petzold, Eric Harmon and Danny Thorpe. All put in enough detail so you get something out of reading them again, and they are readable enough for you not to mind.
Who is your favorite technology writer?
Mark Minasi
Eric Raymond
Guy Kawasaki
Paul Thurrott
Michael Arrington
Other"
Tell us who your favorite is and why.
[We have intentionally not included CNET Networks writers such as George Ou, Dan Farber, and Ed Bott, but you can choose them as part of "Other" if you wish, and tell us why you like them.]
