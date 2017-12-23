Search

Why can't I see new email in inbox?

mr_t_wright
Hello this is a new problem, one of my users went on vacation and when she came back she said she wasn't receiving any mail. I sat in front of her pc sent a message from my phone and it came in immediately, however she sent one from her other account and it never came in, and she does payroll so she says she usually gets a lot of mail during this time. I hit
F9 and it completes nothing comes in, I also check the junk folder nothing is there. So I am thinking maybe her profile got corrupt? I create a new account with the same info set it as default hit F9 and she has 689 new incoming messages. I can see the number on the inbox folder increase however none of the messages are showing up in the view window, nor when I click on the inbox folder do i see any new mail, yet the inbox folder says its 700 new messages sitting in it...? Anyone know how to fix this? Forgive me, she is using outlook 2007 setup on a POP account all settings are correct she can send mail and the OS is win7 32x

