Lotus Notes?
by Kenone
Why can't I see new email in inbox?
F9 and it completes nothing comes in, I also check the junk folder nothing is there. So I am thinking maybe her profile got corrupt? I create a new account with the same info set it as default hit F9 and she has 689 new incoming messages. I can see the number on the inbox folder increase however none of the messages are showing up in the view window, nor when I click on the inbox folder do i see any new mail, yet the inbox folder says its 700 new messages sitting in it...? Anyone know how to fix this? Forgive me, she is using outlook 2007 setup on a POP account all settings are correct she can send mail and the OS is win7 32x
