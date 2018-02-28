Why Can't...
If a device has a Plug and Play device ID and matching digitally-signed driver, no additional permissions or rights are required. Ordinary users can install / uninstall the device. Additionally, any new hardware device of the same type, such as a hardware-rank match, can be installed.
NOTE: If the device doesn't provide a serial number, it may appear as new. These devices rely on location to identify themselves, and plugging then into a different 'port' causes them to be detected as new hardware.
If the device does not meet the above criteria, the user requires administrative privileges, either by being a member of the local Administrators group or by using the Runas command:
runas /u:<YourComputer>\administrator mmc.exe devmgmt.msc
This link describes the runas utility and how to use it:
http://www.jsiinc.com/SUBF/Tip2500/rh2548.htm
Why Can't...
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.