Why Can't...

Users install devices on Windows 2000 Pro computers? Some computers, users have no problems installing hardware and software components to their machines. But sometimes it requires an "administrator." Does anyone know why this happens? We are in amixed environment... no restrictive scripts, etc.

If a device has a Plug and Play device ID and matching digitally-signed driver, no additional permissions or rights are required. Ordinary users can install / uninstall the device. Additionally, any new hardware device of the same type, such as a hardware-rank match, can be installed.
NOTE: If the device doesn't provide a serial number, it may appear as new. These devices rely on location to identify themselves, and plugging then into a different 'port' causes them to be detected as new hardware.

If the device does not meet the above criteria, the user requires administrative privileges, either by being a member of the local Administrators group or by using the Runas command:

runas /u:<YourComputer>\administrator mmc.exe devmgmt.msc

This link describes the runas utility and how to use it:

http://www.jsiinc.com/SUBF/Tip2500/rh2548.htm

