Why does my email message go to my outbox?

By herb52 ·
When I send a message in outlook '07 from my laptop, it goes to my outbox instead of being sent to the selected recipient. I have compared as many settings as I can think of with those on a desktop with the same program and can find no differences.

Outbox is lonely

by devtrends.com In reply to Why does my email message ...

Does your outbox hold all sent items, regardless if you change the recipient or is it only one contact that it fails? If you hit send/receive does it report any errors?

brick wall

by herb52 In reply to Outbox is lonely

All sent messages to all recipients go to the outbox.

I received error (Ox800ccc7.

The message also said ... The server reponded: 530 authentication required

I was provided this link in the error message but it is dead.

http://help.yahoo.com/help/us/sbc/dsl/mail/pop/pop/11-.html'

error indicates "requires authentication"

by mike In reply to brick wall

Sounds like Outgoing server authentication is not turned on. Here's how to fix it in Outlook 2003:

1) Go to Tools menu > E-mail Accounts.
2) Select View or change existing e-mail accounts, then hit Next.
3) Select the proper account from the list then hit Change.
4) Hit the More Settings buttom at the bottom right of the POP3 Settings screen.
5) Select the Outgoing Server tab
6) Check with your ISP, but typical settings for this tab are as follows:
- My Outgoing server (SMTP) requires authentication
- Use the same settings as my incoming mail server
I am sure the settings in 2007 are pretty much the same

