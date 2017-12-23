More info
Hi,
what email client are you using or is it a web page view?
If its outlook, are you using a local PST file with POP email or using exchange server or other ?
You may want to repair, or even rename your OST file, and have it redownload off the server. Also if you have a PST, run scanpst on it to confirm there is no corruption. Finially do a diskcheck just for good measure as well. See if that resolves the issue.
I've see this in Outlook 2010
although I don't have a long-term fix. In the short term, try changing your view to a different setting, then changing back.
I originaly did do this and it did work. I even ran the users through this solution but it has stopped working.
Shared Email
This may be a simple as polling the Exchange server more often. As this is a shared email account with many users having access, another user may have answered the email and removed from the Inbox. Outlook 2003 has this setting under Tools/Options/Mail Setup[tab] and then Send/receive.
Why is my inbox showing it has emails but does not conain emails?
