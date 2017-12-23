Search

Why is my inbox showing it has emails but does not conain emails?

By mckevitt ·
My inbox sometimes shows that emails are in the folder. But when i click on the inbox no emails apper to be there? This is a shared email account and many users can access it. I have previously change the view on the inbox folder and this acted as a short term fix but it is now doing it again and changing the view on the folder does not work. Any suggestions?

More info

by markp24 In reply to Why is my inbox showing i ...

Hi,

what email client are you using or is it a web page view?
If its outlook, are you using a local PST file with POP email or using exchange server or other ?

Reponse To Answer

by mckevitt In reply to More info

It is outlook and it using an exchange server.

Reponse To Answer

by markp24 In reply to More info

You may want to repair, or even rename your OST file, and have it redownload off the server. Also if you have a PST, run scanpst on it to confirm there is no corruption. Finially do a diskcheck just for good measure as well. See if that resolves the issue.

I've see this in Outlook 2010

by CharlieSpencer In reply to Why is my inbox showing i ...

although I don't have a long-term fix. In the short term, try changing your view to a different setting, then changing back.

Reponse To Answer

by mckevitt In reply to I've see this in Outlook ...

I originaly did do this and it did work. I even ran the users through this solution but it has stopped working.

Shared Email

by in_a_fog In reply to Why is my inbox showing i ...

This may be a simple as polling the Exchange server more often. As this is a shared email account with many users having access, another user may have answered the email and removed from the Inbox. Outlook 2003 has this setting under Tools/Options/Mail Setup[tab] and then Send/receive.

did someone setup

by Sue T In reply to Why is my inbox showing i ...

rules or filters?

Reponse To Answer

by mckevitt In reply to did someone setup

No rules or filter have been set

