Widows DNS IP address registration issues for 515E VPN users
Recently we?ve configured VPN with PIX 515E. All is working just perfect, except one small thing.
* VPN gateway is configured to assign IP addresses from the local pool of 192.168.0.1-192.168.0.10.
* The above pool is excluded in internal DHCP for internal allocation.
* The above pool also excluded from being NATed, to allow VPN traffic to bypass ACL
* When user connects internally he is assigned IP by internal DHCP, say 192.168.0.25.
* When he connects through VPN, he is getting IP from PIX, say 192.168.0.1
The problem is that at that point DNS has got two entries for the same machine and as a result (I believe) no traffic is being received by the peer.
Can anyone give us a general advice on how to correctly configure IPs allocation for VPN users.
The are only two main requirements:
* All traffic from the machines residing inside should be NATed
* All IPs for machines residing inside should be allocated by dedicated DHCP server, not the one on PIX
TY
Alex
