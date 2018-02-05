Collapse -
Re: Wifi not working
ok vickyhat you follow given some instruction -
firstly you connect your hotspot to laptop . now click on open network and sharing center .
click on change adapter settings .here show your hotspot connection and definitely here hotspot connection will disable so you will do this unable .
Wifi not working
I am having dell laptop and 4 g airtel hotspot, my laptop will detect other wifi and working but when I connect with my hotspot it's not detecting but that same device will show in different laptop so can someone help to get this done.
