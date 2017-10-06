WIN 98 autoexec.bat file
It all depends on what is listed in there, but WIN98 will boot and work fine without an Autoexec.Bat file. If you rename the file to say Autoexec.999 then reboot your pc it will work.
WIN 98 autoexec.bat file
On the run command line, type in MSCONFIG. There are several tabs and one of them is the autoexec. It lets you uncheck line-by-line where you think you have a problem area. Try that. Also, under the startup tab, you can disable applications thatyou may suspect could be the cause of you problem.
WIN 98 autoexec.bat file
How did you narrow it? Is it hanging on boot or while working? In the second case -- it's definitely not an autoexec.
Well, if it is. First of all look for any *.com files in it. I had a similar problem with dos-sound support "resident" (a3d.com?) for the very first aureal vortex.
A good advice stated above is to rename autoexec... but some things you have there can be useful -- for dos support under windows again. (Mmm! The most useful thing i know is 'set temp=c:\temp' which is more convenient than the standard c:\windows\temp)
WIN 98 autoexec.bat file
Remove all TSR (terminate and stay resident)programs from autoxec.bat, type rem before each program. Please try to be more specific about the problem.
Regards
WIN 98 autoexec.bat file
So you chased the problem down to the AUTOEXEC.BAT.. OK rename the file or copy it to a diskette and the delete the copy on the hard drive and boot you computer.. If it does not hang you were right.. If it does hang the you still have the problem...Use the Step by Step with confirmation option in the boot option menu.. and that should give you an idea where you problem is.. Probabilly some VXD driver causing the problem.. Simply for your information Windows 95 or 98 or ME don't need CONFIG.SYSor AUTOEXEC.BAT to boot up to the desktop.. These files are used for DOS drivers and Dos mode applications which many users don't want to give up.. Which they should..
WIN 98 autoexec.bat file
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.