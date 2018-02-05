You don't need to - just right click ...
All the 'Organise' options are at your fingertips if you right click wherever you wish to apply them.
sorry
sorry should have mentioned i dont want to right click either, i use a small usb keyboard which need a two button process to right click, an icon/command would make like alot easier and faster.
thanks anyway
You appear to [not] want a lot ...
10 weeks ago you were trying to resuscitate an ailing right click mechanism.
http://techrepublic.com.com/5208-6230-0.html?forumID=101&threadID=321410&messageID=3203830&tag=main;wideContent
Now you don't want to right click at all.
I'd get on the blower to Redmond and point out that, in all their research into making Windows 7 so much better than Vista, they omitted to take into account the changeable views of a bloke in Merthyr Tydfil.
What a travesty that is!
Win Explorer short cuts (WIN7)
nigel
