Win XP internet

By Chester Peterson
Hi All,
I have both Win 98 and Win Xp on my PC.
The internet works fine on win 98, but when I try to log onto the internet in XP, I cant get a dial tone and wont connect. All the settings seem correct.
Can you help

by dmiles

Install the modem software in Windows XP
Be sure that you have the proper drivers to install for Windows XP or download the drivers that are compatible to W2K,then install the drivers to see if this will work.

by Chester Peterson

by Neal2002

Check the manufactures web site to ensure that the modem will work with winXP.

by Chester Peterson

by Chester Peterson

