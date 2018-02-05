Collapse -
Win XP internet
by dmiles
Install the modem software in Windows XP
Be sure that you have the proper drivers to install for Windows XP or download the drivers that are compatible to W2K,then install the drivers to see if this will work.
Win XP internet
by Neal2002
Check the manufactures web site to ensure that the modem will work with winXP.
Win XP internet
I have both Win 98 and Win Xp on my PC.
The internet works fine on win 98, but when I try to log onto the internet in XP, I cant get a dial tone and wont connect. All the settings seem correct.
Can you help
