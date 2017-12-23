You can't have a 'Home/Pro' install disc ...
Only one or the other. (I think!).
Hm, yes, one or the other, but
if you mean to slipstream sp3 to your existing installation cd
http://articles.techrepublic.com.com/5100-10878_11-6150784.html
While you need to make 1 X XP Home and 1 X XP Pro Install Disc
It is relatively easy you have two easy choices one is to Slipstream SP3 to Disc by following the directions in this TR Article
Or download the Article from here
http://downloads.techrepublic.com.com/abstract.aspx?docid=172974
Or if you prefer the Point & Click method you can use a product like nLite available here to do the same thing
http://www.nliteos.com/download.html
If you chose to use nLite make sure that you read the directions for use on their Web Site here
Just click on your preferred language and you will be taken to the Instructions for nLite.
Col
Win xp sp3 bootable disk
