Win xp sp3 bootable disk

By rsternal ·
what is the best and simply easist way to create a windows xp home/pro sp3 bootable setup/install disk?

You can't have a 'Home/Pro' install disc ...

by OldER Mycroft In reply to Win xp sp3 bootable disk

Only one or the other. (I think!).

Hm, yes, one or the other, but

by seanferd In reply to Win xp sp3 bootable disk

if you mean to slipstream sp3 to your existing installation cd

http://articles.techrepublic.com.com/5100-10878_11-6150784.html

http://articles.techrepublic.com.com/5100-10878_11-5630356.html

While you need to make 1 X XP Home and 1 X XP Pro Install Disc

by OH Smeg In reply to Win xp sp3 bootable disk

It is relatively easy you have two easy choices one is to Slipstream SP3 to Disc by following the directions in this TR Article

http://articles.techrepublic.com.com/5100-10878_11-5630356.html

Or download the Article from here

http://downloads.techrepublic.com.com/abstract.aspx?docid=172974

Or if you prefer the Point & Click method you can use a product like nLite available here to do the same thing

http://www.nliteos.com/download.html

If you chose to use nLite make sure that you read the directions for use on their Web Site here

http://www.nliteos.com/download.html

Just click on your preferred language and you will be taken to the Instructions for nLite.

Col

