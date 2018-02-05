Search

Win2K Pro Add Users

By jduff001 ·
I am using "addusers.exe" from the Win2K Pro
Resource Kit. I need to know how I can put the users I create into existing local groups
like "Power Users"?

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

Win2K Pro Add Users

by brian In reply to Win2K Pro Add Users

you can add users to a local machine by doing this: Start:Settings:Control Panel:Users and Passwords. Then use the add button to put each one in. You can choose which group they go into by going in their Properties then Group Membership. im not sureif this was what you were asking, i hope it helped.

brian

Win2K Pro Add Users

by jduff001 In reply to Win2K Pro Add Users

Win2K Pro Add Users

by Ewing Bettles In reply to Win2K Pro Add Users

Once the users are created, use another Resource Kit tool, usrtogrp.exe, to add those users to existing groups. Check you Resource Kit docs for specific syntax. I don't have the Win2K Pro Resource Kit, I use the Server Resource Kit. I think that usrtogrp is in either one, though.

Good luck, -Ewing

Win2K Pro Add Users

by jduff001 In reply to Win2K Pro Add Users

Win2K Pro Add Users

by jduff001 In reply to Win2K Pro Add Users

