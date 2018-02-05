Search

win98 can't see win2003 server

By bob.schaefer
cannot find domain server error when trying to log into 2003 server. I can ping server . server was once part of the same work group as win98 box but was promoted to domain controller. if I do net view I see the server I just can't log into it

by azizhakim In reply to win98 can't see win2003 s ...

Network properties/configure win9x clients to join 2003 domain.Or manually create entries for legacy clients.ping by netbios name.if uanable wins to map ip host name resolution.if you have dhcp,configure dhcp to referanc wins server for clients.Should be ok thereafter
Hope this helps

by bob.schaefer

by everyoneall In reply to win98 can't see win2003 s ...

Ensure the Win98 client's TCPIP network properties has the Win2003 AD DNS as it's primary DNS.

Also, install DS Client for Win98 on the machine.

Regards.

by Deadly Ernest In reply to win98 can't see win2003 s ...

Check the above, but if the server is now part of a domain, then the network properties of the Win98 box have to be changed to make it part of the domain as well (not the workgroup) and an account for it created on the domain server.

by bob.schaefer

by bob.schaefer In reply to win98 can't see win2003 s ...

when I try to log on from win98 pc I get error msg no domain server found.

by bob.schaefer In reply to win98 can't see win2003 s ...

This question was closed by the author

