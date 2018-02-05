Network properties/configure win9x clients to join 2003 domain.Or manually create entries for legacy clients.ping by netbios name.if uanable wins to map ip host name resolution.if you have dhcp,configure dhcp to referanc wins server for clients.Should be ok thereafter
Hope this helps
Ensure the Win98 client's TCPIP network properties has the Win2003 AD DNS as it's primary DNS.
Also, install DS Client for Win98 on the machine.
Regards.
Check the above, but if the server is now part of a domain, then the network properties of the Win98 box have to be changed to make it part of the domain as well (not the workgroup) and an account for it created on the domain server.
when I try to log on from win98 pc I get error msg no domain server found.
win98 can't see win2003 server
