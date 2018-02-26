Its been a while
since I added a printer to 98SE, but I believe that it can be done. Create a port, and set it up as a TCPIP port, then switch the printer to your new port.
Surely you mean
that the printer is attached to a computer on the network? An ordinary computer, not a server.
In which case, provided File and Print Sharing is enabled on that computer, you don't select a LOCAL printer from the Add Printer wizard, you select a Network Printer and on the next screen browse for it.
At least that's what I do on my mix of 98, 2k and XP network.
If your case is different, could you elaborate please?
Yes
I have an Image Runner 3100 connected via CAT 5 Cable to a 98SE Box.
But where you are going wrong is that you should be using the network option not Local as you are attempting to install a Network Printer not a Local Printer. So that is where you are making your mistake.
Col
Win98 IP Printing
Thank you.
