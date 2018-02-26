Search

Networks

Question

Gravatar
Locked

Win98 IP Printing

By cruffin ·
Does Win98SE allow for a printer to be added via a TCP/IP port? In Add Printer, Under Local, there is no choice for an IP address. This is not a printer attached to a server, but a standalone network printer with IP address. 2000 and XP allows to add a a local printer with an IP address.

Thank you.

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

3 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

Its been a while

by w2ktechman In reply to Win98 IP Printing

since I added a printer to 98SE, but I believe that it can be done. Create a port, and set it up as a TCPIP port, then switch the printer to your new port.

gravatar
Collapse -

Surely you mean

by Kiltie In reply to Win98 IP Printing

that the printer is attached to a computer on the network? An ordinary computer, not a server.

In which case, provided File and Print Sharing is enabled on that computer, you don't select a LOCAL printer from the Add Printer wizard, you select a Network Printer and on the next screen browse for it.

At least that's what I do on my mix of 98, 2k and XP network.

If your case is different, could you elaborate please?

gravatar
Collapse -

Yes

by HAL 9000 Moderator In reply to Win98 IP Printing

I have an Image Runner 3100 connected via CAT 5 Cable to a 98SE Box.

But where you are going wrong is that you should be using the network option not Local as you are attempting to install a Network Printer not a Local Printer. So that is where you are making your mistake.

Col

Back to Networks Forum
3 total posts (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums