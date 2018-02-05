window installer runs as Access launched
I've run into the same problem each time I rebuild my machine and install Office. Even if you tell it to run everything from the hard drive, it doesn't always do that.
The easiest thing I've found to do is to start up all the apps right after I install them, let it whine about the Windows Installer running, and have the CD/DVD where I installed from. It picks up the last few files and takes care of the final installation.
I had the same situation on some of the apps...you could cancel the Installer and the app would launch. Very weird. Once I let it read from CD, it didn't bother me again for the CD.
