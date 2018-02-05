window installer runs as Access launched

Search

By calebmarti ·
I have a Windows 98 machine and have Office Professional XP installed and everytime Access, and only Access, is launched, the windows installer comes up and runs. The application works fine,this is more of an pain than anything. Have checked versionof Windows installer and it is version 2 and Office is SP2. Word, Excel etc. launch fine, no issues there, only Access. Have also tried reinstalling it. Any help would be appreciated.

by ncseric In reply to window installer runs as ...

I've run into the same problem each time I rebuild my machine and install Office. Even if you tell it to run everything from the hard drive, it doesn't always do that.

The easiest thing I've found to do is to start up all the apps right after I install them, let it whine about the Windows Installer running, and have the CD/DVD where I installed from. It picks up the last few files and takes care of the final installation.

I had the same situation on some of the apps...you could cancel the Installer and the app would launch. Very weird. Once I let it read from CD, it didn't bother me again for the CD.

by calebmarti In reply to window installer runs as ...

by calebmarti In reply to window installer runs as ...

