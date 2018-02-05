Search

Window xp not shutting down

By chanmkr ·
I have p IV machine with 256 ram
it works ok but when i try to shut down
It shows shutting down but computer gets hang
can someone help

by ctrservices In reply to Window xp not shutting do ...

There could be lots of reasons for this, but try the following, its a great place to start.

http://aumha.org/win5/a/shtdwnxp.htm

Also, check your Event Viewer. There's a good chance it will pinpoint the problem.

by master3bs In reply to Window xp not shutting do ...

As the above answer stated there are a lot of things that could cause this. (great link by the way; good info there.)

Be sure to update your spyware and virus definitions, and do a scan for both. Then, run the command "msconfig" from your run menu and go to the startup tab. S

ee if there are any suspicious files that you don't need and uncheck them. There are a ton of websites out there that can help you determine what you need. One that I've recently discovered is http://www.lafn.org/webconnect/mentor/startup/PENINDEX.HTM

Do this too as a possible workaround. Create a shortcut on your desktop and make this the target:

%windir%\System32\SHUTDOWN.exe -f -s -t 01

This calls the shutdown command, forces programs to close, stops services and then shutsdown after one second. See it it works.

