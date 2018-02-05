Search

Windows 2000 startup

By anamenow
How do I remove/add programs to the bottom right hand corner (quick launch icons I think). In Windows 98, this was done by running msconfig.

Windows 2000 startup

by Russ Werner

Try www.download.com, search for taskbar, or system tray... I saw a lot of programs for administering what programs get loaded in the system tray. Most were freeware.

Windows 2000 startup

by anamenow

Windows 2000 startup

by Michael Roark - CCNA/DA MCP 3CSA

a lot of them, you can delete out of your startup menu, you're only deleting the shortcuts, not the program itself, so go ahead and get rid of it... many other write themselves into the registry. you may have to open the program itself and look for a "start when windows opens" checkbox. If you have a specific program, I could probably tell exactly how if you'd like...

Windows 2000 startup

by anamenow

Thanks, your answered helped. I was trying to get rid of real player and found the settings for it. Why doesn't windows 2000 pro have something like msconfig in windows 98? It's much simpler to control your startup programs then.
Thanks again

Windows 2000 startup

by anamenow

