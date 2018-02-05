Search

Windows 2000 Terminal Server Licensing

If I have a Windows 2000 Server running terminal services in Application mode and want to put Microsoft Office 2003 Professional on it, does anyone that connects to the terminal server have to have a CAL for the MS Office 2003 Professional? If so, does anyone connecting to the terminal server have to have it or just those that will use it? Also, about how much would a Microsoft Office 2003 Professional CAL be?

There's not really on Office CAL. You'd need an Office product license for each concurrent user of the product.

There are CALs for connecting to the terminal server itself regardless of what applications that are run.

The offical word on this from MS is that anyone using office will need a license for office, regardless of whether they are accessing it via terminal services or not.

Office does not have CALs. Any device that accesses the terminal server to run Office will need to have an Office license (or you will need to own a license via open license).

Office XP Professional Costs $449

There may be some clever ways to get around this, but the above is the official answer

