There's not really on Office CAL. You'd need an Office product license for each concurrent user of the product.
There are CALs for connecting to the terminal server itself regardless of what applications that are run.
The offical word on this from MS is that anyone using office will need a license for office, regardless of whether they are accessing it via terminal services or not.
Office does not have CALs. Any device that accesses the terminal server to run Office will need to have an Office license (or you will need to own a license via open license).
Office XP Professional Costs $449
There may be some clever ways to get around this, but the above is the official answer
Windows 2000 Terminal Server Licensing
