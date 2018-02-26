You...
Want to use the ADMT tool for this from MS its free and will migrate all your settings from AD to the new AD below is the link.
http://www.microsoft.com/Downloads/details.aspx?FamilyID=6f86937b-533a-466d-a8e8-aff85ad3d212&displaylang=en
Keep us informed as to your progress if you require further assistance.
If you think that any of the posts that have been made by all TR Members, have solved or contributed to solving the problem, please Mark them as Helpful so that others may benefit from the outcome.
Windows 2003 active directory
I want to change my old server HP-ML150 G3 Server to New one ML-350G.
Presently it running with windows2003 server with 100 users of active directory.
I want to migrate that old server to new server as it is as runnig currently .
please help in this regard as my all old settings like AD \Group policy etc ...
migrate properly on new server
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.