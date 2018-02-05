windows 2K With Office 2000
I've run across similar errors with other applications (not MS Office). One possible cause could be how you're installing Office 2000. Or more specifically, where you are loading it from.
If you are installing it from a network drive, then thatmay be the root cause. I have found that certain applications when installed onto Windows 2000 from a network drive want to keep referencing files that reside on the Network drive while running. This frequently causes errors because regular users don't have access to the same Network Share Drives that the IT Dept does. The error that you are experiencing may be related.
If you are loading it from a CD, then I have no idea what to tell you...
windows 2K With Office 2000
Is it possible you picked up a computer virus? There are several out there that can cause false error messages. You might try running the free scan at www.pccillin.com I found it helpful with the Klez problem that was causing similar error messages. This is the link to the free scan, you just put which country you are accessing from.
http://housecall.antivirus.com/housecall/start_pcc.asp
windows 2K With Office 2000
I am very pro-active with my virus protection. I did think of that and ran a scan on the machine to find that it is clean. Thanks anyway
windows 2K With Office 2000
You also may want to completely remove office from the control panel add remove programs section and then reboot the computer and add it back again from the cd. I had to do this after a virus problem, and it has worked so far.
windows 2K With Office 2000
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.