windows 2K With Office 2000

By AK_Fly ·
On new machines with Windows 2K pro we load Office 2000, deploy them to the users with their mapped drives. When the user tries to save a document in word they get an error message that states the drive is not available or in use and can't be saved to. When the user selects OK and goes to looke for the saved document it is there and saved ???? The error message is clearly in error but anoying to the user. We have restored the OS and needed software but still have the error. The machines are Compaq 900's Windows 2000 and 256 Mb memory.

by bc.miller3 In reply to windows 2K With Office 2 ...

I've run across similar errors with other applications (not MS Office). One possible cause could be how you're installing Office 2000. Or more specifically, where you are loading it from.

If you are installing it from a network drive, then thatmay be the root cause. I have found that certain applications when installed onto Windows 2000 from a network drive want to keep referencing files that reside on the Network drive while running. This frequently causes errors because regular users don't have access to the same Network Share Drives that the IT Dept does. The error that you are experiencing may be related.

If you are loading it from a CD, then I have no idea what to tell you...

by AK_Fly In reply to windows 2K With Office 2 ...

The Office 2000 was loaded from a CD...Twice

by bitsybug20 In reply to windows 2K With Office 2 ...

Is it possible you picked up a computer virus? There are several out there that can cause false error messages. You might try running the free scan at www.pccillin.com I found it helpful with the Klez problem that was causing similar error messages. This is the link to the free scan, you just put which country you are accessing from.
http://housecall.antivirus.com/housecall/start_pcc.asp

by AK_Fly In reply to windows 2K With Office 2 ...

I am very pro-active with my virus protection. I did think of that and ran a scan on the machine to find that it is clean. Thanks anyway

by bitsybug20 In reply to windows 2K With Office 2 ...

You also may want to completely remove office from the control panel add remove programs section and then reboot the computer and add it back again from the cd. I had to do this after a virus problem, and it has worked so far.

