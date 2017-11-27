Windows 7 login error - HRESULT Error 0x8007ffff

Clean install to solve HRESULT error
The documentation that Microsoft has is insufficient to help me with this problem.
However, since I posted this initial question, I have completely wiped out the system and conducted a clean install. This time I installed it my way, without using what came with the HP laptop. After everything was installed, I captured the image with MDT 2010. No problems this time. All accounts are working properly.
Problem solved - no reinstallation needed.
After months of trying to figure out this problem, someone posted a solution to my question on another tech forum. This solution does not require a reinstallation of anything, if you are currently experiencing this problem. Just follow the steps below. If you're planning on capturing an image of an HP computer, I would recommend that you complete these steps BEFORE you capture the image. But chances are, you found this because it's too late and you are having this problem now.
Uninstall:
-Device Access Manger for HP ProtectTools
-Privacy Manager for HP ProtectTools
-Drive Encryption for HP ProtectTools
Reboot
Uninstal HP ProtectTools Security Manager
Reboot
Source for this solution:
http://www.experts-exchange.com/OS/Microsoft_Operating_Systems/Windows/Windows_7/Q_26568112.html#a36138069
Same problem here
It happened to a customer of mine with a HP dv-7-4165dx. The fingerprint reader stopped working and he couldn't remember the password so I blanked out his password with VistaPE. I clicked on his logon upon the next startup and got HRESULT Error 0x8007ffff.
I was able to resolve this by logging into his account in safe mode and setting up a new password. I restarted and when I clicked on his account and password, I was given two options, 1) to enter the previous password or 2) you've forgotten the previous password - all settings stored by the HP Protect software would be deleted. I chose the forgotten option and then everything came up normal.
