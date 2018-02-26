Search

By sathmal ·
I have ISA server 2000 server with win 2003 server. i am using ADSL connection for IAS server. now my Internet is very slow and some times coontion time out comming. sometimes Http proxy erroes and bad network address encuontered comming. when i check my server firewall i have that error massage. i am using windows firewall only

windows firewall cannot run because another program or service is runing that might use the network address translation component (Ipnat.sys)

any body can help me?

