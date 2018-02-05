Search

windows Nedia center download

By lonniec1143 ·
I found the solution thanks

You may be able

by IC-IT In reply to windows Nedia center down ...

to contact the system manufacturer and purchase recovery disks.
If you care to share the make and model we may be able to assist in your search.

I will try that

by lonniec1143 In reply to You may be able

Will the recovery disks work, an older version of windows is on the computer

Shouldn't be a problem

by IC-IT In reply to I will try that

You may want to verify that the old recovery partition is gone first though.
I don't know why I forgot that in the first post.

yes it is good, thanks for the advise

by lonniec1143 In reply to Shouldn't be a problem

yes it is good, thanks for the advise

And what was your problem?

by Mehul Bhai In reply to windows Nedia center down ...

Why did you edit your original post after you found the solution?
How will, in future when others users see your problem, know what your original problem was?
Now your post cannot be used as future reference for similar problems!!! :-(

MehulBhai...

by .Martin. In reply to And what was your problem ...

but that would be too generous, wouldn't it?

The bloke's what we in Scotland call ...

by OldER Mycroft In reply to And what was your problem ...

A merchant banker.

