Try this: http://www.consumingexperience.com/2007/11/windows-no-disk-exception-processing.html
It talks about changing drive letters in Disk Management...seems promising. However, I would do a spyware scan first.
Also check: http://techrepublic.com.com/5208-6230-0.html?forumID=101&threadID=238375&start=0
Check this and let us know how you get on
http://www.consumingexperience.com/2007/11/windows-no-disk-exception-processing.html
Number 4
4.then try making your software stop looking for drives: e.g. uninstalling and reinstalling an upgraded (or latest possible) version of QuickTime; similarly with your Norton and HP software if you have any, and clearing your most recently used documents or files lists
