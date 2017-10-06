Windows NT, Access 97 and Dr. Watson
I'd hafta start by asking what are the specifications of the new machines, but the following may help.
We experienced Windows NT problems when we tried to install workstations using the Celeron processor. It seems that NT really wants and needs the on-board cache which is missing from the Celeron.
NT also produces Watson's when there is a time out between the workstation and the server, ie the server fails to respond within an acceptable limit. If you are running the application software on the server, you might try to increase the line speed. However, we found that the only sure fire way to eliminate the Watson's was to install local copies of the offensive software (WordPerfect in our case) on each workstation.
We still don't have a defininative answer, but we have turned the problem over to our technical gurus. Your answer will help them have a starting place. Thanks.
Iwould servicepack these new nt machine with the latest servicpack 6a, if they didn't came with it.
This question was closed by the author
The rest of the office is on a variety different PCs running Windows
95. Only the NEW machines have started coming up with Dr. Watson errors
when trying to use forms in Access. Something as simple as doing a find
for a particular field will trigger it.
Do any of you know of bugs (and hopefully their fixes) that could
explain this?
Please contact me directly if you need more information. Thanks.
