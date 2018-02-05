Windows NT protocoals
It all depends on the size of your network and what type of processing you're doing. Generally, however, everyone these days is moving toward TCP/IP. NetBEUI is only good for very small networks, and Microsoft has phased out support for NetBEUI inWindows XP entirely, substituting built-in DHCP server capability on workstations for peer-to-peer networks. So, these days TCP/IP is pretty ubiquitous except in the Novell arena, where IPX is still pretty common as far as I know. In the Microsoftenvironment, the main reason for using MS's implementation of IPX would be if you have an application running across the network that works better with IPX (I've run into a few of these), or if you have a mixed environment of Microsoft and Novell servers. However, running multiple protocols on a network greatly increases network traffic and can cause bottlenecks if you're not carefuly. This is obviously from a practical standpoint rather than a technical one. I've seen white papers saying the IPX is faster and others saying TCP/IP is - I don't have the technical background to argue with either opinion, but I think it's interesting that different testers can come up with reasons why each one is faster than the other. As far as cons for IP, from a practical standpoint, I don't know of any except that you need to understand subnetting and routing in order to use IP effectively. Just like anything else in network admin., you need to do some studying and learn the basics before you jump in head first. Do you have any other more specific questions? Hope this helps!
