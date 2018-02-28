Collapse -
by Roger99a
Any OEM number will work on NT4. You can type in all 1's and load the software.
windows NT workstation ver. 4.0
I still have an older Machine Asus SP97v.
I have just fitted a nearly new HD and when I put my OEM NT in I cannot find my Prod number. It is a legit oem BUT MSN will not help. (SHOWER THEY ARE)
Any ideas Please
Regards
BB
