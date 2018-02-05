Windows NT4.0
You need to repair the boot sctor for NT which was broken by installing 98.
Boot your PC off of NT disks and select repair current install of NT
On the screen to select repair options unmark all except inspect boot environment which will reload the NT boot loader. You will now be able to boot into NT. If for some reason the repair did not add an entry for 98 you will have to manually edit the boot.ini file to reflect it with.
c:\=Microsoft Windows 98
HTH
Look here for how to add Win 98 to a system that already has NT:
http://worldowindows.com/dualboot2.html
Actually ur boot loader is not reading NT now although its there u need to boot in dos ,then type ``fdisk`` and choose option to make active primary partition``and make ur nt drive active -similarly if u want to at some other time TO make 98 active --repeat same process --u should install 98 first for getting dual boot option or u can also use utility ``system commander`` .
Win 9x has no provisions for adding itself to the ntloader options when it is installed. When you loaded the 98 it updated the MBR in favor of the 98 load. NT will recognize the 98 load and update appropriately giving the third option you are looking for.
Reinstall nt now that the 98 is loaded. This is the easy fix not necessarily the best. Micosoft's support site will have the Q article which explains it down to the nuts and bolts.
multiple opperating systems must be installed in the following order:
1.window 98
THEN
2. windows NT
and not vise versa....also you can manually add the entry into the boot.ini
I am having a HDD of 1.2GB with Two partitions of 500MB(C:) and 720MB(D:), each of them is having FAT16 File System.
Now I had installed WinNT4.0 on (720MB) and C: is free(NO Operating System).
The machine is booting fine in NT.
Now,further i installed Win98 in C:(500MB),
So I was expecting that machine should show me 3 options for selecting one of them for making machine to start, i.e it should show me WinNT4.0,WinNT4.0(VGA Mode),and Windows.
But it its not happening at all, instead machine is directly loading Win98.
I want the modifications to be done for getting these options. please guide me.
thanks
