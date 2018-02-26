Collapse -
no not special
by CG IT
yes you should see the servers if their on the same subnet.
no you shouldn't be able to access server b from server a and vice versa without providing credentials. If you have to provide credentials, and you can access the other workgroup, then everything is working as is supposed to.
Windows Workgroup question
I've got two server2003 machines networked together. Server A is a member of workgroup "One" Server B is a member of workgroup "Two"
On both servers when I am logged in as Administrator, when I browse the Windows network I see BOTH workgroups and am able to access resouces on the other server. I thought that you could only see other computers in you own workgroup. Is this a special feature on Server 2003 that isn't on XP?
Any info is appreciated!
