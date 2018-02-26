Windows XP Crash, WindowsUpdate, Symantec Issue and DFS
Have you gotten anywhere with this? I am experiencing this same issue with my workstations that have the below referenced Novell Client. If I uninstall the symantec all is fine.....?
Novell Client 4.91 SP3 for Windows
4.91.3.20061109
Symantec Client Information
Program: 10.1.0.394
Scan Engine: 71.2.0.12
Virus Definition File
Version: 4/24/2007 rev. 20
Microsoft Windows XP Professional
Version 5.1.2600 Service Pack 2 Build 2600
Laura
Windows XP Crash, WindowsUpdate, Symantec Issue and DFS
Hi, here is my solution.
1. Download and install KB898900 to Windows XP may fix the problem.
2. Create registry in Windows XP and import it, reboot and test it.
[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\Mup\Parameters]
"DfsIrpStackSize"=dword:0000000a
3. If still not working, check and compare the date stamp of mup.sys between Windows 2003 server and the Windows XP. The date stamp of mup.sys from KB898900 in windows XP should be year "2005". If Windows 2003 server has been updated with SP2, the date stamp of mup.sys is 5.2.3790.3959 17/2/2007.
If the mup.sys is not the same between Windows 2003 server and Windows XP. Get the mup.sys from Windows 2003 server.
4. Turn off System Restore from Windows XP
From Control Panel, System, System Restore, check Turn off System
Restore, click on Apply, then OK, Restart the computer
5. Do Advance Search MUP.SYS including system or subfolders, hidden files or folders from your Windows XP and
make a back up of the file, then overwrite with the MUP.SYS that got from Windows
2003 server (my version is 5.2.3790.3959 17/2/2007)
MUP.SYS file may be located in Windows XP directories:
C:\WINDOWS\system32\dllcache
C:\WINDOWS\system32\drivers
C:\WINDOWS\$NtServicePackUninstall$
C:\WINDOWS\$NtUninstallKB898900$
C:\WINDOWS\ServicePackFiles\i386
5. Restart the computer, then Do Advance Search MUP.SYS including system or subfolders, hidden files or folders from your Windows XP, the date stamp of MUP.SYS should be same as the server one; otherwise, the replacement of MUP.SYS has not done correctly. Make sure replace all MUP.SYS in Windows XP starting from C:\WINDOWS\system32\dllcache, then C:\WINDOWS\system32\drivers, ... etc.
Windows XP Crash, WindowsUpdate, Symantec Issue and DFS
Problem linked to Symantec AntiVirus, Windows Update and Windows 2003 server DFS (Distributed File System) share started yesterday April 9, 2007
Workstation : Windows XP Professional SP2 with all Microsoft Updated done (problem started from KB890830 installed)
AntiVirus Program : Symantec Corporation AntiVirus 10.1.0.401, Scan engine 71.2.0.12, Virus Definitions File version : 4/9/2007 rev 16 or 4/10/2997 rev. 22
Server: Windows Server 2003 SP2 (updated Microsoft Update) DFS (Distributed File System) configured (home drive \\server\home) - Before upgraded to Windows server 2003 SP2, the problem was existed too.
Crash Programs : MS Word or Excel (Office 2002 or Office 2003) save file to DFS share
The Windows XP computer is mapped drive H: to the server home \\server\home, use MS Word or Excel (Office 2002 or Office 2003) to save file to the drive H: crash / reboot when the above conditions meet. If blue screen dump happens, the error is NO_MORE_IRP_STACK_LOCATIONS, Stop: 0x00000035 (0x89302008, 0x00000000, 0x00000000, 0x00000000), restart Windows XP and login, Send error report window popup, the error message is listed below:
Error signature
BCCode : 35 BCP1 : 89302008 BCP2 : 00000000 BCP3 : 00000000
BCP4 : 00000000 OSVer : 5_1_2600 SP : 2_0 Product : 256_1
Below are non-crash conditions:
1. If Installed Symantec Corporation AntiVirus 10.1.0.401, Scan engine 71.2.0.12, Virus Definitions File version : 4/8/2007 rev 19, WindowsUpdate all done, no crash when Word or Excel save to server DFS share
2. If Installed Symantec Corporation AntiVirus 10.1.0.401, Scan engine 71.2.0.12, Virus Definitions File version : 4/9/2007 rev 16 or 4/10/2997 rev. 22, but WindowsUpdate not updated (started from KB890830), no crash when Word or Excel save to server DFS share
3. If Installed Symantec Corporation AntiVirus 10.1.0.401, Scan engine 71.2.0.12, Virus Definitions File version : 4/9/2007 rev 16 or 4/10/2997 rev. 22, WindowsUpdate all done, no crash when Word or Excel save to server share drive (NOT DFS share)
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.