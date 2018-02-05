Collapse -
Here
by patb071
http://www.computing.net/answers/windows-xp/remove-the-2nd-option-from-bootini/76533.html
Remember to make a copy of the boot.ini file before modifing it!!!!!
http://www.computing.net/answers/windows-xp/remove-the-2nd-option-from-bootini/76533.html
Remember to make a copy of the boot.ini file before modifing it!!!!!
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Windows XP prof has daul boot up
How do I get rid of this problem
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.