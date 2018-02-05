Search

Windows

Question

Gravatar
Locked

Windows XP prof has daul boot up

By billyp ·
When computer boots displays page and askes what os I want windows XP prof or windows XP prof. It will only boot from first selection
How do I get rid of this problem

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

Back to Windows Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums