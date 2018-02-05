I actually did it and it worked fine. About EULA, I think the license is a per computer so if the old one is gone, it should be okay. But as Hal said, Vista is coming so you probably won't need it.
For the upgrade problems... From home to pro, it works fine as long as the version of the pro is newer than the home (e.g. had problems with a home sp2 to upgrade to pro sp1) but I'm more concerned about the 98SE to XP... It should work if your hardware is compatible but you won't be able to use a ntfs filesystem and some other thing to do to prepare your pc. Check microsoft for details. http://support.microsoft.com/kb/316639/en-us
G
Yes I wud Recommend that u purchase a DELL because u wud end up saving money on a lot of S/W and the free tech Hardware support u get on along with the computer..Unless u are Hardware Geek and get the Best hardware Components at best prices to work *
As a rule everything I get from Microsoft says - OEM licenses are for that computer only. They can't be transfered even if the old machine is taken out of service.
Retail Licenses belong to the individual and can be transfered so long as they are only installed on 1 computer at a time.
If the upgrade is a Retail lic. It should then be transferable. Retail licenses come in the folder with the number on a sticker that stays inside.
I don't think there is such a thing as an OEM upgrade lic. OEM licenses have the stickers that go on the computer with the fancy holograms, and should include the booklet in the shrinkwrapped package. OEM Licenses require the sticker be placed on the machine.
Windows XP Professional Upgrade License
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.