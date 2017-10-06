There's no substitute for hands on.
Use your own experience with XP and create a custom tutorial that meets the following criteria:
a) it matches the current skill level of your students. Can they mouse? Have they used other computer systems? You are the best person to judge at what level to start.
b) it extends their general knowledge on how to find things out for themselves - eg F1 for context sensitive help
c) it gives them real experience in discovering the environment. They should each have their own computer so they can do the exercises you set for them.
Windows XP tutorials
