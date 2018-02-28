Is this an error getting WinXP to start,
or error in reinstalling WinXP? Anyhow, first glance tells me that something is amiss
with your hard drive and/or RAM. If you have another hard drive available might
try switching. Also, you may want to test your RAM memory using Memtest. In regards
to the hard drive, you'll need to be sure to have any special drivers needed to access
it, such as for SATA drives, if not provided by the motherboard and BIOS. As for RAM
problems, sometimes you can get Windows to install by removing some of the RAM,
leaving one or two sticks in place, install the OS, then add the additional RAM back.
windows xp wont start
come up with examining 238418 MB DISK 0at id 0 on iastor need help badly
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.