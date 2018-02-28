Search

Hardware

Question

Gravatar
Locked

windows xp wont start

By etenby ·
have tried all ten things to get started but just hangs when i try the reinstallation cd
come up with examining 238418 MB DISK 0at id 0 on iastor need help badly

This conversation is currently closed to new comments.

1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  
+ Follow this Discussion ·
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +

All Answers

gravatar
Collapse -

Is this an error getting WinXP to start,

by wizard57m-cnet Moderator In reply to windows xp wont start

or error in reinstalling WinXP? Anyhow, first glance tells me that something is amiss
with your hard drive and/or RAM. If you have another hard drive available might
try switching. Also, you may want to test your RAM memory using Memtest. In regards
to the hard drive, you'll need to be sure to have any special drivers needed to access
it, such as for SATA drives, if not provided by the motherboard and BIOS. As for RAM
problems, sometimes you can get Windows to install by removing some of the RAM,
leaving one or two sticks in place, install the OS, then add the additional RAM back.

Back to Hardware Forum
1 total post (Page 1 of 1)  

Start or search

Related Discussions

Related Forums