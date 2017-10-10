WINS is a bit smarter, but why are you using it at all?
If you are in a solid 2k environment or even a mixed MS environment running the Active Directory tool, DNS should manage most if not all of your local resolution.
WINS in 2k is a whole lot smarter, but you will need to get into the WINS configuration and check out the over all config to find your resolution. Then again I'm not exactly certain what you are trying to accomplish here. Are you saying that you want the WINS record to remain even after the system has shut down?
WINS 2000 server vs WINS NT server
My question is: Windows NT4.0 did not used to do this, but now 2000 does? Is getting marked "released" in the WINS database, supposed to happen in Win Server 2K?
One last thing, if I hard shutdown the pc (I know, not smart but I had to test!) then the WINS entry does not get "released", so I would assume the pc is sending a release request or something like that? If so, can I turn that off?
Jayson
