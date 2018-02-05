Not quite what I was looking for I solver it without having to go that far...thanks
try is site http://www.gold-software.com/AdvancedWindowsPasswordRecovery-review12261.htm
another site
http://www.finedownloads.com/phr/recover-password-windows.htm
you can check google site and search for
" recover password windows"
I just check google, I have not used a password recover tool before
good luck
Are you saying it has a bios password before booting? Or the same password used for all users, and using the ctrl+alt+del routine?
If you have a WIN2000 disk, you may be in luck. There is a method to reset passwords, let me find the link and I'll post a comment.
For BIOS password, try resetting by removing CMOS battery first. See here:
http://techrepublic.com.com/5100-6263-1032878.html?tag=hdi
For user account password, see these:
http://techrepublic.com.com/5208-6335-0.html?forumID=15&threadID=139254&messageID=1536780
http://www.petri.co.il/forgot_administrator_password.htm
Still haven't found the link for WIN2000 disk use, think that was the easiest by far.
Repeating private e-mail for others edification.
First try booting into safe mode which will provide access to the Administrator account. Most XP Home installations I see do not have an Administrator password set. If that is the case, logon as Administrator and add an account.
To reset Administrator password (if one exists) download Offline NT Password and Registry Editor from link below.
http://www.petri.co.il/forgot_administrator_password.htm
Dalton
Thanks got it...you were right Admin had no PW...infact I logged on leaving the User and PW blank...HOW ABOUT THAT...imagine how bad I wanted to kick myself
WinXP HE...Can't Logon
Here is the deal...I have a Compaq Celeron 1.4GHz, WinXP Home Edition, 128MB RAM, 40.0GB HDD, CD-ROM, CD-R/RW.
A client gave me the PC to install the CD Burner, so I did. The problem is, my client's daughter put a Password for all the Users...the WELCOME screen is NOT used. She doesn't remember what PW she used, they were written down on a paper and that paper was lost. How can I Logon? My Task is to Logon by-passing the PW, then disable the PW's so most importantly my Client can use the PC.
I don't have a XP HE disk, I DO have an XP PRO disk though. I also have 2 or 3 Compaq Rescue Disks that my client gave to me...
HOW CAN I LOGON AND DISABLE THE PW ????
MY CLIENT ALSO DOESN'T WANT TO UPGRADE TO WINXP PRO, SO THAT WAY IS OUT OF THE QUESTION.
PLEASE HELP ASAP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
