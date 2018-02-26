Wireless Access for sharing T1
A wireless AP should work to connect to another AP near the T1. A wireless nic on each computer would be overkill.
Make sure that the distances do not exceed the specifications of the equipment and that there's little or no electromagnetic interferance to interupt communications.
It would seem logical to set-up a Server as either a proxy or a firewall and make it route onto the T1 over the wireless LAN.
It is indeed possible to use a wireless access point in each office to collect all the Internet traffic and point it towards the T-1 (assuming the offices are within the operating range of the wireless devices).
However, you will generally want to choose a wireless device that also supports routing. As an example, Linksys makes a cable/DSL wireless router (their model BEFW11S4) that could probably be used (I'll be testing such a system after the first of the year, but I haven't done one yetso I can't say for sure how it would work.
If all the participating businesses were to agree to be part of one subnet, you could probably do without the wireless router and just use an access point at each end. All the workstations at all locations would then point to your client's T-1 router as their default gateway.
paul
It's not only possible, it's great! My ISP uses ORiNOCO Access Points and Outdoor Routers to cover our entire area, connecting his Internet clients to his T1 to Las Vegas. For $20 a month, no one can compete. My company gave him space on the rooffor a relay point, and plugging his AP into our hub gave our entire network a direct connection at 2Mbps. A fair trade...
Assuming the purpose of this is to access the Internet, this may not be practical, as each PC in all locations will need anassigned Internet IP address. A better way would be to link each AP into a router with an external IP address, then into the local network at each site through a hub. This would keep the existing internal addresses intact, and private. Only the routers would then need valid Internet IPs.
