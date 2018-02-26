Wireless LAN & External Antennas
Yes, this can be done.
You want to use directional antennas on both ends to reduce rouge access to your WLAN.
There was a question several months ago that had a link to some very interesting WLAN equipment for just what you want to do.
I did not save the link though.
This link
http://www.wirelesscentral.net/index.html
does have a wide range of available equipment.
Make sure to THOROUGHLY research security settings for your hardware.
Chas
yes,this is very possible.
you can do this by getting a bridge(radio) in the buildings you want to connect together and it is very necessary to use external antennas.
an amplifier too can always come in handy when range extension is required.
i like using speedlan or orinoco radios in this aspect.
Check out ZoomAir's wireless LAN to LAN Bridge at
http://www.zoom.com/zoomair/zaproducts.shtml
It's under $2000. If you have a clear line of site between locations it will provide up to 11Mbps.
We want to network computers in separate buildings using wireless LAN. Distance about 400' simple stick/house-like construction.
Question:
How can we accomplish this? Can external antennas be used to help extend range and get the signal beyond the exterior of the building?
Recommended brands and models of access points, etc. would be helpful.
