Wireless overheat?

is not using wireless g anymore and defaulted back to wireless b. It may be overheating, but it is probably more the fact that for some reason it will not use the g portion of te adapter. Have you reinstalled the drivers?
Much more importantly have you applied any Vista Patches?
As by your own admission this WiFi Card is Not Vista Compatible any patch for Vista could be killing off the ability of the Card or drivers to run correctly under Vista.
Rather than a problem with overheating I would suspect that you have a driver problem occurring which is causing the card to drop from the G format back to the b format and the slower WiFi connection.
The only real solution for this is to either reload the computer with XP or buy a Vista Compatible WiFi Card that will work with this computer.
