Word 2000 VBA - Bullets Selection
To make this work:
1. Create a new word document and add the following or similar information in it:
Title info
? Bullet1
? Bullet2
? Bullet33333333
? Bulletbulletbullet4
End of Information
2. Create a new style for the bulleted text and call it BulletInfo.
3. In your VBA code write the following:
Option Explicit
Sub Main()
Dim iStart As Integer, iEnd As Integer
Dim bStart As Boolean
Dim sRange As Range
'move to the top of document
Selection.HomeKey Unit:=wdStory, Extend:=wdMove
'start searching for "BulletsInfo" style
Selection.Find.ClearFormatting
Selection.Find.Style = ActiveDocument.Styles("BulletsInfo")
With Selection.Find
.Text = ""
.Replacement.Text = "" .Forward = True
.Wrap = wdFindContinue
.Format = True
.MatchCase = False
.MatchWholeWord = False
.MatchWildcards = False
.MatchSoundsLike = False
.MatchAllWordForms = False
End With
bStart = True
'find the style
Do While Selection.Find.Execute(FindText:="", Forward:=True, Format:=True) = True
If bStart = True Then
'remember starting point
iStart = Selection.Range.Start
bStart = False
End If
Selection.MoveDown Unit:=wdParagraph, Count:=1
Loop
'remember ending point
iEnd = Selection.Range.End
'specify the range with beginning and ending points
Set sRange = ActiveDocument.Range(Start:=iStart, End:=iEnd)
'select the bullets
sRange.Select
End Sub
4. If you don't know how to create a new style:
write some text in the document
make it bulleted
in the left top corner of the toolbar where all styles are listed type in BulletsInfo (when the bulleted line is highlighed).
you now have a style called BulletsInfo. To check this, type a word and select BulletsInfo from the Style dropdown, the text will have bullets.
Let's say I have a bullet list which consists of an unknown number of items. How can I highlight everything within the list?
