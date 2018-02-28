Collapse -
Permissions issue
by unhappyuser
Have you checked the permissions where the files are stored? Even if the user name is the same the ID is different, because you reloaded the OS, so you need to reset the permissions on those files.
EMS
Word document can't open after reinstalling windows XP
my problem:
My word documents cant be open after i reinstalled my windows XP (I formated the C Drive).
But before i reinstalled my windows, i rejoin my drive, which is D and E into D drive only (My Documents placed on D drive)
Before i reinstalled my windows XP, i'm using Office 2007 and i reinstalled again in my newly Windows XP
When I open my word (.doc and .docx) it had 'the document can't be open because doesn't have privillage user'--> kindda like that.. :-p
so, what should i do?
