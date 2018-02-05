From what I have found
It seems that wordpad will, by default, open the Save As window in the most recent location (as you've suggested).
Now one thing you can try is to log onto the trouble PC with your username and see if it a computer specific or a profile specific problem. (i'm assuming, due to lack of information, by "us" you are referring to another user who logs onto the problem PC)
WordPad Default Save Directory
After any re-boot it is now set to
MyDocuments on one of the PCs.
Any advice appreciated as to where to make a change to ensure that after a re-boot the most-recent specification is still maintained.
Thanks,,
