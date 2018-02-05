General discussion
| Thread display: Collapse - | Expand +
All Comments
Back to Windows Forum
1 total post
(Page 1 of 1)
Start or search
Create a new discussion
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Related Discussions
-
19
-
2
-
17
-
14
-
2
Work in my processor
Note: the operating systems WINDOWS 2000, and the processor is over 2 GB.
Thank you
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.