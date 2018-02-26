Workstations going offline, trying to connect to previous server

Search

Our new server (windows 2003 fresh install) is replacing an existing server. I thought I was going to be keeping things simple by giving the new server the same domain name, server name, and TCP/IP address. As it turns out this was not my best idea ? oh well. I changed each workstation?s networking to workgroup and then rejoined to the domain. This allowed the workstations to login to the new server.

The problem that I am having is that a few of the workstations are losing their connection to the server. After the user logs in, they get the message that server1 is no longer available. The balloon tells them that they're working offline and server1 is unavailable for reconnection.

The WorkStation can ping the server TCP/IP address.
Start ? Run \\server1 shows the shares for the previous server.
Net use fails.
Net view shows the rest of the network but not the server.
If I restart the WorkStation in safe mode with networking, the WorkStation has no trouble seeing the new server.
Flushdns and registerdns have no effect.

Any suggestions?

