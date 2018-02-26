Collapse -
Sounds like DNS
by dwayne
make sure your primary dns address on your workstations in your tcp/ip propertes are pointed to your pdc(primary domain controller)
make sure your primary dns address on your workstations in your tcp/ip propertes are pointed to your pdc(primary domain controller)
If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.
Workstations going offline, trying to connect to previous server
The problem that I am having is that a few of the workstations are losing their connection to the server. After the user logs in, they get the message that server1 is no longer available. The balloon tells them that they're working offline and server1 is unavailable for reconnection.
The WorkStation can ping the server TCP/IP address.
Start ? Run \\server1 shows the shares for the previous server.
Net use fails.
Net view shows the rest of the network but not the server.
If I restart the WorkStation in safe mode with networking, the WorkStation has no trouble seeing the new server.
Flushdns and registerdns have no effect.
Any suggestions?
This conversation is currently closed to new comments.