Run
Run Spybot S&http://www.safer-networking.org
EDIT: Make sure that you update it completely before running the scans.
Also try
Along with spybot try the free adaware version. Between them both they usually get most viruses. Also try running them in safe mode. It usually has better results.
http://lavasoft.com/products/ad_aware_free.php
I don't suggest AdAware anymore
I don't suggest AdAware anymore because it is not free for the corporate customer and they did not specify that it was business or personal. But for personal use, it is a wonderful tool.
Try this
www.malwarebytes.org
Just follow the directions download and install. update directly after. Should pull it out.
-P
This is one of my tools in my toolbox.
XP Antivirus VIRUS
HELP, Help, help!!!
