XP Antivirus VIRUS

By Lawrence.Wasikowski ·
Somehow I have been infected with the XP antivirus virus and I can't seem to get rid of it. McAfee, Microsoft scans find nothing! I have erased numbers files associated with it but I must be missing some because it is still there and I'm getting tired of it stopping me from getting to the internet.

HELP, Help, help!!!

All Answers

Run

by cmiller5400 In reply to XP Antivirus VIRUS

Run Spybot S&amphttp://www.safer-networking.org

EDIT: Make sure that you update it completely before running the scans.

Also try

by shhite In reply to XP Antivirus VIRUS

Along with spybot try the free adaware version. Between them both they usually get most viruses. Also try running them in safe mode. It usually has better results.

http://lavasoft.com/products/ad_aware_free.php

I don't suggest AdAware anymore

by cmiller5400 In reply to Also try

I don't suggest AdAware anymore because it is not free for the corporate customer and they did not specify that it was business or personal. But for personal use, it is a wonderful tool.

Try this

by patrick In reply to XP Antivirus VIRUS

www.malwarebytes.org

Just follow the directions download and install. update directly after. Should pull it out.

-P

This is one of my tools in my toolbox.

